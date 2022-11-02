H.G. Wells and the War of the Worlds: A Documentary

Not Available

An invading alien race bent on conquering humanity. The fear of the unknown. Intelligent insects, apocalyptic musings, time travel, mutant half-breeds, invisibility formulas, and mad scientists—such is the rich fantasy world imagined by H.G. Wells. With this exciting program, explore the motivations, the societal pressures, and the inspirations behind some of Wells’ most popular works, including “The War of the Worlds.” Learn more about the man whose political and sexual views were just as every bit revolutionary as his fiction. When H.G. Wells began his literary career he both shocked and thrilled the world by exposing the flaws and hypocrisy of Victorian society with his futuristic thinking and alternate views.