Η ΓΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΑΓΑΠΗΣ

Aris, a lonely 48-year-old man, lives with a young beautiful girl who anticipates and fulfills all his desires without asking for anything in return, since she is a robot and the year is 2038. ELLi has a perfect human form, the most advanced artificial intelligence, and access to all the data of Aris in the Cloud, acting as the ideal personal assistant. Until its operational system is upgraded with Artificial Emotions - and now, feeling neglected, it demands to learn what love is.