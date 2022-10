Not Available

Five fresh faced camp counselors arrive at Camp Ena, a place where teenage boys and girls learn to experience the joys of nature, as well as each other. A military virus released into the environment twenty years earlier has a deadly effect on the counsellor's genitals causing their erotic games to turn deadly. If you like "Zombi 3", "Friday the 13th Part VII", or just STDs in general, you'll wish H.I.Z. would never end.