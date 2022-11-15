Η Λιζα το σκασε

Not Available

Lisa (Xenia Kalogeropoulou) runs away from her father at the Athens airport because she does not want to marry a rich man from Paris whom her father has chosen for her. She hitchhikes to the city, where she meets Giorgos (Kostas Kakkavas) a handsome driver. Then, she runs away from him as well and tries to find her mother’s brother (Iordanis), whom she has never seen before. Her father publishes her photo in the newspapers and offers a reward of one hundred thousand drachmas to anyone who finds her. Lisa is now afraid that everyone can identify her, and so, in order to hide, she mingles with a group of tourists. However, she is unaware that her uncle is their guide. Giorgos has followed her in order to find out the reason she left him so suddenly, takes her in his car one more time, and they spend the night together.