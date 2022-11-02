H.P. Lovecraft Volume 2: Dreams of Cthulhu - The Rough Magik Initiative

Not Available

The night scholars, a clandestine organization set up to monitor the ancient cult Cthulhu, have come to a single incontrovertable conclusion: the Sleeping God is waking. Diana Armitage, with the help of her Home Office liason, the mysterious Mr. Moon (Paul Darrow), launches an aggressive campaign against the Dreamers. This operation designated the Rough Magik initiative, was successful but they trod on the toes of some powerful people, and the Night Scholars were disbanded. Now years later, the old magic is returning, the Sleeping God is rising, and there are more Dreamers than Mr. Moon can handle as he struggles to rebuild the Night Scholars before it's too late.