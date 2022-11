Not Available

The documentary outlines the longest siege of a city (Candia) ever recorded in history, during the Fifth Ottoman-Venetian War, in the 17th century. The events are unfolded through the written testimonials of a Venetian officer, an Ottoman traveler, a citizen of Candia and the poet of the Cretan Renaissance, M.T. Buniales. The documentary portrays modern-day Heraclion, avoiding to reconstruct the historical period of the siege through the use of costumes and mise-en-scène.