It is the first time you will be able to see Giger‘s paintings processed digitally in high resolution quality, 3D animated and together with original film music and surround sound. Watch ten moving image collages, where we used over 200 diapositives which cover the most important periods of his work. Each of those collages will be presented in an abstract story, which will tell us more about Giger‘s life and artistic work. -= Petr Luksan, Director =-