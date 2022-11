Not Available

"H.R. Giger's Sanctuary" explores the treasures of the H.R. Giger Museum & Giger Bar at the Chateau St. Germain in beautiful Gruyeres, Switzerland. The documentary features an interview and a museum tour with the master of the airbrush, the inventor of "biomechanics", and the creator of the Academy Award winning "Alien". The artist talks openly about his fascination with the morbid, his fame and cult following, his fears and nightmares, and about his visions of the future.