Not Available

H4

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    H4 translates Shakespeare's Henry IV plays to contemporary Los Angeles to explore political struggles in the community. By killing a popular black leader, Henry hopes to cement his family's political dynasty, but his reckless son, Hal, seems more interested in hijinks than politics. Will the "Prince of Watts" follow in the footsteps of his powerful father, or will he succumb to the criminal life championed by Falstaff? Performed in Shakespeare's original language, H4 will appeal to Shakespearean aficionados and newcomers alike.

    Cast

    		Harry LennixKing Henry IV
    		Angus MacfadyenSir John Falstaff
    		Candice CokePistol
    		Victoria Gabrielle PlattChief Justice
    		Geno MonteiroHotspur

    View Full Cast >

    Images