In the aftermath of a mysterious High School 'incident', The school's attorney questions the only witness, a student, in hopes of protecting the school from any lawsuits. But as this student weaves his tale, it becomes clear that there is much more to this story than meets the eye. H8RZ has the intrigue of a crime thriller, while cleverly dealing with issues of H8RZ bullying, school corruption, and the darker side of teen interactions.