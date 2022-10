Not Available

Generators is a collaboration between Creative Victoria and the VCA School of Film and Television that celebrates Victoria’s vibrant creative sector. Here, filmmaker Eddie Diamandi captures HA LF, a performance by dancer Mariaa Randall. A Bandjalung woman, originally from the far north coast of NSW, Mariaa's performance scrutinises the lable ‘half-caste’ and the terms that perpetuate racial segregation based on skin tone, shade and colour.