Haal – E – dil, shortened as HED, (Hindi: हाल ए दिल, Urdu: دل ای, translation: Condition of Heart), directed by Anil Devgan, is a 2008 romance film starring Adhyayan Suman and Amita Patak. Story wise, it was the debut of actor, Adhyayan Suman, who is the son of retro-actor Shekhar Suman. The film deals with issues of the “love within” the human psyche and how it manifests itself. It is based on the love stories of three people. The movie, also stars Nakuul Mehta, who plays a painter, named Shekhar, who woos Sanjana (Amita Phatak), but only to find she has a long-lost boyfriend, Rohit (Adhyayan Suman), who she believes, is no more. The film opened to theatres on 20 June 2008. Although it received generally mixed reviews, the movie was declared as the first big flop of 2008