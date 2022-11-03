Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya

Not Available

Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan) and Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) are happily married to each other but sometimes can get into the most petty arguments coming from the way they approach life. Shiv takes each day as it comes whilst Pooja's imagination sometimes gets the best of her. Pooja falls in love with Shiv so much that she gives up her high rising career for him and settles as a housewife. Their in-difference gets worse and Pooja is soon convinced that Shiv has been unfaithful. Pooja asks for a divorce and leaves him. She carries on with life and meets Raj (Akshay Kumar). Raj has everything anyone could ask for: money, fame but not love something he has craved for some time. He falls for Pooja and she also begins to like him. They get engaged and as the wedding approaches, Shiv re-enters Pooja's life. Old feelings and emotions come rushing back and she finds herself torn between two men. Who does she choose...?