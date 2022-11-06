Not Available

Haathi Mere Saathi

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Devar Films

    Orphaned Raju, in the company of four elephants, has to perform with them at street corners, in order to keep alive. Slowly he amasses a fortune, and is able to build his own private zoo, housing tigers, lions, bears, and of course the four elephants. He treats all the animals as his friends. He meets with Tanu, and both fall in love. Tanu's dad, Ratanlal, is opposed to this alliance, but subsequently relents, and permits the young couple to get married. Tanu is unhappy with the amount of time Raju spends with his animal friends, and this causes some bitterness between them. Things do not improve when a child is born, as Tanu fears that one day the child will be harmed by one of the animals, and hence Raju is told to make a choice between his animal friends or his wife and son.

    Cast

    		Rajesh Khanna
    		Tanuja
    		David Abraham Cheulkar
    		Sujit Kumar
    		K.N. Singh
    		Madan Puri

