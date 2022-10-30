Haatim Tai

Not Available

Hatim Tai is the legendary chief of a small district. He is Known for his generosity, wisdom and courage. Hatim learns that one of the local girls in his town has a curse put on her - whomever marries her, the husband will die. In order to break this curse, Hatim agrees to take part in 7 quests. All 7 quest are dangerous but have a moral. If he completes all 7 then he will also release the fairy who has turned into a stone. Hatim and his friend (Satish Shah) embark on a fun but dangerous quest to break the curse once and for all.