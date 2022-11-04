Hababam Sınıfı Sınıfta Kaldı

Not Available

Hababam Sinifi is basically a movie based on the novel by Rifat Ilgaz, telling the story about a class of lazy high school pranksters. The movie just presents the most entertaining moments of high school years; which we have all been there once, and feel deep down a nostalgia for the days when life was fun and we were teenagers, going only after fun and entertainment. Cheating in Literature exams, smoking in the mens room, playing hookey from school for a football game; those were the best days of our lives. While the movie is brilliantly and incredibly funny; it contains some heart breaking emotional moments as well.