Cuauhtémoc is a Mexican actor who has failed in every possible way. Under the pressure of a family ultimatum, he travels to Cuba in order to give himself a second chance. There, he meets Emma, a feminist writer from London who is writing an essay on Cuban machismo. Due to the differences in the language, he thinks she is a script writer and so he decides to lead her to believe he is Cuban in order to capture her interest in a desperate attempt to rescue his pitiful career. She believes him and sticks to him, since her last book did not sell the way she expected. She needs a new work which may rocket her back to the top where she once was. Cuauhtémoc goes trough hell since he has not one gram of Cuban in him; actually he is more a tourist than she is, since Emma has been to Habana many times. She writes an encyclopedic work about a Cuban who is really Mexican, and he plays the best role of his life for a tiny little opportunity.