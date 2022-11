Not Available

Pia the only daughter of Zeny and Menandro found herself in the same predicament as her mother did years ago. During that time Zeny gave up her true love to marry a man who compromised her and whom her parents preferred. This time around Pia was engaged to Jonathan although she was in love with Gary. She had to make a choice. At the same time Zeny had to decide whether she would stay married to a man she had learned to hate or would she leave and save herself.