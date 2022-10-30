Habi, The Foreigner

Not Available

Analía’s mother sends her to Buenos Aires to deliver some handicrafts. She is expected to return home quickly to the country town where she is to take on her family’s hairdressing salon. But by chance an address mix-up leads her to a Muslim community where she finds herself taking part in a ritual completely unknown to her. Enthralled by the new world she has entered, Analía decides on the spur of the moment to take on another identity.