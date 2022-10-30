Not Available

Habi, The Foreigner

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Analía’s mother sends her to Buenos Aires to deliver some handicrafts. She is expected to return home quickly to the country town where she is to take on her family’s hairdressing salon. But by chance an address mix-up leads her to a Muslim community where she finds herself taking part in a ritual completely unknown to her. Enthralled by the new world she has entered, Analía decides on the spur of the moment to take on another identity.

    Cast

    		Maria Luísa MendonçaMargarita
    		Diego Velázquez
    		Martina JuncadellaAnalía / Habi

