Habito ‘The Climb’

Andy Baker teamed up with Uncommon Creative Studio to illustrate just how hellish, nightmarish, and downright mortally stressful it can be to buy a home—that is to say without the help of Habito, the UK’s largest online mortgage broker. This gleefully sinister film is the fifth that Andy directed for Habito and the first produced by Hornet. In it, our redheaded hero dukes it out with a werewolfish cast of flesh-eating rival buyers who are all competing for our hero’s dream home. With morbidly transfixing animations and gory humor, Andy brilliantly delivers on Habito’s tagline: “Hell or Habito.”