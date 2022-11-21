Not Available

A fistful of drug popping ravers and an insane mental patient take a hell bent trip to an underground rave party "The Habit", being held at an abandon lunatic asylum in Salem Massachusetts. The groups plan to party all night drastically morph into chaotic hallucinations of the rave being buried deeper and deeper within a mind bending structure of massive abandonment. Decrepit walls and stairwells built to keep insanity captive, separate the group into a spiral of horrifying paradoxes, splicing nightmares into reality. In the end, one persons insanity is the others reality.