Not Available

Hachi-ko

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mitsui Company Ltd.

In 1924, Hidesaburō Ueno, a professor in the agriculture department at the University of Tokyo, took in Hachikō, a golden brown Akita, as a pet. During his owner's life, Hachikō walk with him in the morning and greeted him at the end of each day at the nearby Shibuya Station. The pair continued their daily routine until May 1925, when Professor Ueno did not return. The professor had suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage and died, never returning to the train station where Hachikō was waiting. Every day for the next nine years the dog waited at Shibuya station. Hachikō Monogatari is a melodramatic film that tells the true story of friendship, trust and affection of Japan's most faithful dog "Hachi", whose bronze statue, to this day, stands watch over Shibuya Station, Tokyo.

Cast

Mako IshinoChizuko Ueno
Masumi HarukawaOkichi
Yoshi KatôKondo
Shigeru IzumiyaYasui
Kei YamamotoSerizawa
Kumeko UrabeTabacco shop owner

