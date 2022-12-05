Hachioji Zombies

Not Available

Takashi Habuki (Kenjiro Yamashita) aspired to become a dancer, but he kept failing auditions. He gave up on that dream. To think carefully about his life, Takashi Habuki decides to visit Kibo Temple, which is located deep in the mountain. A rule exists, that when nightfall comes, people should not visit the abandoned temple in the back of the Kibo Temple. Rumors exits about the abandoned temple. One night, Takashi Habuki, who is unable to let go of his dream of becoming a dancer, goes to the abandoned temple and begins to dance. 8 handsome zombies appears in front of him.