.hack//G.U. Trilogy

Not Available

In his quest for revenge against Tri-Edge and to wake Shino from her coma Haseo searches across The World as a killer of Player Killers. He comes across a girl named Atoli who despite his callous and dismissive attitude towards her takes an interest in him and decides to help him. She brings up old wounds for him because of her characters' design and class. He forms new alliances and attempts to discover the mystery behind the comas that are plaguing members and the entities known as AIDA.