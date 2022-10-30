.hack Liminality In the Case of Kyoko Tohno

Not Available

In the third volume of the .hack//Liminality series, Junichiro Tokuoka travels to Tokyo, Japan to talk with a girl named Kyoko Tohno about the mysteries of "The World", an online computer game that put some people in a comatose state. At the same time, Kyoko has received a strange cell phone e-mail from Helba. They continue to discuss and are trying to get clues about everything related to "The World". They later meet a mysterious man named Sato Ichiro and speak with him to get answers. Will Tokuoka and the three girls Mai, Yuki, and Kyoko that he cooperates with be able to find the mysteries and clues of "The World" and save the comatose victims?