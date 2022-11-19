Hacken Lee Seoul Concert Hall II

Not Available

One of today's most celebrated Canto-pop vocalists, Hacken Lee presents another standout performance. Supported by an elite ensemble of musicians including Harpist K, New York's bandoneón expert David Hodges and Korea's talented bass drummer Su Kyeong Jin, Lee performed songs like "Princess and Prince" (CD - Track 2), "Times Square" (CD - Track 8), and "Kowloon Queen" (CD - Track 9). Now his passionate performance comes alive again as audio-visual combo complete with an exclusive DVD featuring a making of documentation as well as 4 special MVs that were shot on Jeju island.