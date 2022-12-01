Hackers 1-O

Not Available

With the closing of the first web of the referendum of the Generalitat, on 13 September, legal persecution began that broke the following weeks with successive legal orders aimed at blocking more than one hundred web pages, most of them private. Among the most controversial commands there is, which obliges the Fundació.cat to act as a censor by reviewing and blocking the contents referring to the referendum, among the one hundred thousand web pages of domini.cat that are registered. The counterpoint to this attack is the spontaneous appearance of an unorganized "hacktivism" that responds by copying and multiplying the official pages and disseminating tools so that users can skip the blocks. The digital community rebels against what they see as an alarming attack on the neutrality of the network and authentic myths such as Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Peter Sunde and groups like Anonymous add up to the cause.