.hack//GIFT

Helba has prepared a special hot springs for the .hack characters so they could get some rest and relaxation. Kite, Elk, Tsukasa, Mimiru and many other characters from the series make an appearence in The World for this reward. There is only one small catch, Helba will not reveal the exact location of where the springs are located. It soon becomes a race between the cast of .hack//SIGN and the characters from the game to see who can find it first. However, this is a catch, while everyone is trying to find the springs, someone is going around killing the other charcaters. Who will make it to the springs first and who is behind the deaths of many of the other characters?