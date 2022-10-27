Not Available

A slight though effective slice-of-life story, this drama by Miyoji Ieki focuses on a young, struggling couple. They are making every sacrifice so they will one day in the not-too-distant-future, have enough money to get married. As they have agreed on this procedure, it comes as a shock to the young woman to find out from her husband-to-be that he just loaned all the money they had saved to a friend. She is understandably miffed, and a big disagreement results. But after some time goes by, she discovers why the friend needed the money so badly, and the couple are back on solid footing again. Hadaka no Taiyo was an entry in the 1959 Berlin Film Festival.