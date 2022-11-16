Hadduta misrija

Not Available

Acclaimed actor Nour El Cherif here plays Egyptian filmmaker Yehia Mourad some thirty years after we last see him in "Alexandria, Why?" Though successful in his work, Yehia has grown distant from his wife and children and suﬀers a symbolic blockage of the heart while shooting the final scenes of his latest film. After being flown to England for evaluation, it's determined that Yehia must undergo emergency surgery. Fact and fiction blend seamlessly—with healthy doses of cleverly absurdist fantasy—as the film explores the various personalities and forces that have made Yehia (and Youssef Chahine) the man he has become.