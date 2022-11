Not Available

In this Gujarati stage comedy, timid Hasu can't understand why his divorce lawyer father refuses to help his son divorce his overbearing wife. But soon Hasu realizes that what his reluctant widowed father needs is a bride -- perhaps like Hasu's wife. And the hunt for the "perfect" mate leads to a string of hilarious and unexpected situations. Amit Divetia directs this play that stars Anurag Prapanna, Pinky Parikh and Vaishali Parmar.