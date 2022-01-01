Hafalan Shalat Delisa

Not Available

Delisa (Chantiq Schagerl) mostly a cheerful little girl, lived in a small village named Lhok Nga on the coast of Aceh, has a wonderful life. As the youngest child of the family of Abu Usman (Reza Rahadian), Her father works in an oil tanker of an international oil company. Delisa very close to her mother that she called Ummi (Nirina Zubir), and the third sister Fatimah (Ghina Salsabila), and the twins Aisha (Reska Tania Apriadi) and Zahra (Riska Tania Apriadi). December 26, 2004, Delisa with Ummi was getting towards the prayer exam when suddenly an earthquake. An earthquake that quite make Ummi and her sisters frighten. Suddenly the tsunami struck, eradicate their small village, destroy their school, and washed away Delisa as well as hundreds of thousands of other in Aceh and other parts of the coast in Southeast Asia.