HAFF Leader 2016

Not Available

During production, I have utilized images from a second-hand book. This book was used to train Chinese youths on how to make quick sketches of human figures in the 80s. I have cut out model photos from the book and placed them in potted landscape, attempting to discover the occasional poetic and dramatic moment from the act of piecing together the work. Moreover, the sound in the leaders is a recording of myself, aged 3. It was the year 1988, when I was practicing the violin. I have combined both pictures and sounds from China in the 80s, and hope making the film seem both humorous and romantic.