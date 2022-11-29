Haft Daghighe ta Paeez

Not Available

Domestic drama charting the course of a self-effacing Iranian couple as their ordered lives begin to fracture under the strain of work commitments, money troubles and the responsibility of family. Mitra and Nima are struggling to make ends meet, their relationship in desperate need of rekindling. But when Mitra's sister Maryam shows up on their doorstep, on the run from her estranged husband, their lives are tipped over the edge by the ensuing scandal. As Mitra and Nima reflect on their own lives and take sides against one another, events will come to a head as the weight of disloyalty begins to unravel a once perfect relationship.