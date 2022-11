Not Available

This prequel to the pink cult hit S&M Hunter tells the origin story of how an average salary man became the world's first S&M superhero! How did he lose his eye? Why is bad girl Meg chasing him in the first place? And why did Maria become a masochist? Long out of print and hungered for by Pink Eiga fans the world over, Pink Eiga Inc. is proud to release the only true superhero movie that matters in a flooded market of comic book adaptations!