Based on the true story about Ryan Dunn (played by himself) and his ex-girlfriend Glauren and how she cheated on him. After the break up Glauren is rumored to have been hooking up with heavy metal Hellboy. Ryan enlists the help of his friends Valo and Falcone to find out the truth.
|Bam Margera
|Valo
|Rake Yohn
|Hellboy
|Brandon Novak
|Dooli
|Brandon DiCamillo
|Falcone / Taxi Driver / Announcer at Appliance Contest / Gnar Kill Band Member
|Chris Raab
|Raab
|Jess Margera
|Bum / Tetris Addict / Gnar Kill Band Member
View Full Cast >