Awaking the Gods: Live in Mexico is the first live album by the German symphonic metal band Haggard. It was released on September 24, 2001 by Drakkar Entertainment. It was filmed at Teatro Ferrocarrilero, Mexico City during the tour for the Awaking the Centuries album. The DVD contains footage from Teotihuacan between the songs. Due to technical issues the DVD audio is from the studio albums Awaking the Centuries and And Thou Shalt Trust... the Seer.