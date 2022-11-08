Haguregumi vs Ninja

Not Available

Two identical twins, Subaru and Homare, are deadlocked in a death match to determine who becomes the new leader of their clan. After the epic showdown results in near fatal injuries for the two, Subaru is saved by a group of happy-go-lucky Yakuza. As Subaru slowly gets acclimated to the world outside his ninja training and learns the way of the Yakuza, Homare lurks in the shadows, waiting for the right moment to strike down his brother once again in order to achieve ninja supremacy.