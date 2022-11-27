Not Available

Ken and Rob just moved into an old house with a dark past - the old owner turned into a zombie. Rob ignores the warning and read from a mysterious book that summons a demon from the forest. Ken is tormented by the demon and gradually turned into a zombie. At the same time lonely spinster Catherine is given a chance to resurrect her dead sister Ruth - unaware of Ruth's transformation into a murderous alien. Soon both Ken and Ruth are going on a rampage. Detective Sheridan has been waiting for a crime hard to solve ever since superhero Zebraman has been keeping the city safe. Sheridan is thrilled to have the city in chaos and crimes to solve. She brings her sidekick Detective Reeves with her - not knowing his alias is actually Zebraman.