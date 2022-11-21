Hahyeo-ui bang

Not Available

Kwang-yeol is placed in the mental hospital for no reason as soon as he comes back to Korea after studying abroad. He manages to escape from the hospital and the continuing mysterious incidents puts him in the train headed to Yeosu. On the train, Kwang-yeol comes across the detective Yu who shows him the picture of his twin brother Bong-yeol on the newspaper. He attends the Bong-yeol's funeral service and goes into Bong-yeol's house to run into Sul-hi, Bong-yeol's wife. Mystery is solved and Hye-young, the committer of all evil deed, commits suicide.