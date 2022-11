Not Available

Haunted by his girlfriend's suicide two years ago, a movie screenwriter hasn't been able to wrap his head around the tragedy and find his directions in life. He is commissioned to write the script for an art film, but is unable to start writing it. Helpless and distraught, he decides to visit Weihai, the city in which the script is set, to find inspiration. There, he meets a divorced woman and a 15-year-old boy who identifies as a woman.