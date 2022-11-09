Not Available

Ji-wook is a cold-blooded detective who would brutally assault and stop at nothing to catch criminals. However, despite her perfectly masculine appearance, Ji-wook struggles with a secret desire to be a woman. At last, Ji-wook decides to transition. However, a gang Ji-wook brutally arrested by force plots revenge against him. While Ji-wook resigns and secretly dreams of transitioning into a woman, people close to her get caught up in a conspiracy and killed. When the one person he must protect, Jang-mi, also falls in danger, Ji-wook faces a crossroads in making his choice.