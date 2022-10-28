Not Available

Haider

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures

Haider is an Indian drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Basharat Peer and Bhardwaj. It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, and is set in Kashmir. The film stars Tabu, Shahid Kapoor as the eponymous protagonist, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Haider is the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006).

Cast

Shahid KapoorHaider Meer
TabuGhazala Meer
Shraddha KapoorArshia Lone
Kay Kay MenonKhurram Meer
Irrfan KhanRoohdaar
Narendra JhaDr. Hilal Meer

