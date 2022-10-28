Not Available

Haider is an Indian drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Basharat Peer and Bhardwaj. It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, and is set in Kashmir. The film stars Tabu, Shahid Kapoor as the eponymous protagonist, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Haider is the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006).