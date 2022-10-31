Not Available

In a brief four year span in the late 1960's, in a quaint San Francisco neighborhood less than a mile square, a creative movement emerged that would ignite a musical genre. What would come to be coined "the San Francisco Sound" served as the soundtrack for a counter- culture revolution that would forever challenge the perception of the American ideal. This movement climaxed in a single California season known as the Summer of Love, in a neighborhood that provided a canvas for this artistic burst of imagination: Haight-Ashbury.