“Traveller, seek not the myth of carefree life here on the Arcadian mountains. Bare Maenalus resembles an altar of the past. And yet remember. How many times forsaken Nature has disclosed to us That one day through our love Pan will live again.” ​Tegea, Arcadia: A small plain surrounded by mountains on the road leading to Sparta. Far from the sea, which always lies ahead of us.