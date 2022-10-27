Not Available

Hail the Judge

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Movie Production Limited

Pao Lung-Sing, a descendant of the famous Judge Pao Ching Tient, is a 9th degree corrupt judge (lowest degree) who changes his tune when he tries to champion a woman Chi Siu-Lin, who was framed for killing her husband. As a result, Pao is forced to flee and through a series of events (often hilarious) becomes a 1st degree judge and comes back to wreak havoc and justice on the guilty.

Cast

Sharla Cheung ManMrs Chi Siu Lin
Ng Man-TatPao Yau Wai
Christy ChungStone Mansion
Elvis TsuiPanther / Lui Pao
Ada ChoiYu Yin
Collin ChouShang Wai

