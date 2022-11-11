Hailey Dean Mystery: Death on Duty

Not Available

Psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean aids her friend Detective Garland Fincher in investigating the murder of his former Marine friend. With a growing list of suspects who each seem to have strong motives, Hailey uses her investigative skills, as well as her uncanny ability to read people, to read and follow the clues that will lead them to the killer. And, when the body of a female Marine shows up in the same park where Fincher’s buddy was found, the case takes a whole new turn as Hailey uncovers a conspiracy that puts her own life in danger as she pursues justice for the victims.