Sisterly love abounds when HAIM take to the stage. Bringing Californian bluesy rock back in to fashion, these girls nabbed the coveted Sound of 2013 top spot earlier this year and recently gained a whole new stack of fans after a stunning performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Influenced by musicians as varied as Britney Spears and The Strokes, they started life touring in their parents' band and accomplished a dream by playing The Park Stage at Glastonbury 2013.