HAIM: Glastonbury 2014

Not Available

The trio of sisters who grew up in California listening to their parent’s collection of 1970s classic rock spent much of their childhood as part of family cover band Rockinhaim. Breaking free from their parents they formed HAIM along with drummer Danny Hutton and in 2013 released the anticipated debut album Days Are Gone. If past, highly acclaimed, performances are anything to go by they are sure to tear up The Other Stage with a riff-heavy set of pop-rock hits. Weave your way through the festival and enjoy Haim’s zesty passionate personalities paired with stadium showmanship and not forgetting Este's awesome bass face.