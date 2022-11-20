Not Available

The “Animated Hair” films, featuring artwork by “Marcus” (not well-known animator Sid Marcus, but a caricaturist for the original humorous Life Magazine) were relatively easy for the studio to produce, using one artist (his hand usually seen on screen drawing the image) and the gimmick of manipulating one caricature with stop motion to create a second caricature (usually by rearranging a hair-do). Audiences were thrilled. Fifty one “Animated Hair” shorts were produced between 1924 and 1927. (from: thekidshouldseethis.com/post/animated-hair-cartoon-no-18-1925)